The Killeen Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a local teenager last seen on Monday.
The family of Kierra Desirea Shipmon, 15, filed a missing persons report with the Killeen Police Department on Monday after not seeing their daughter since 8:15 p.m. Monday at their home in Killeen.
Kierra Desirea Shipmon is described as a 15-year-old Black female, 5-feet, 3-inches in height, 136 pounds, brown eyes, black and brown hair, last seen wearing a grey and blue jacket with black or blue jeans, according to police.
“Please be advised, harboring a runaway is against the law,” the Killeen Police Department wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday. “If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Kierra Desirea Shipmon they are asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.”
