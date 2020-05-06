The Killeen Police Department is looking for a person of interest that officials said stole a Killeen woman’s debit card and “fraudulently used to withdraw over $2,500 from the victim’s bank accounts.”
According to the Bell County Crime Stoppers, police received information on March 22, “that a victim’s vehicle was burglarized in the 100 block of S. Twin Creek and an unknown suspect stole the victims debit/credit cards.”
“The (woman) later learned that her debit cards had been fraudulently used to withdraw over $2,500 from the (woman’s) bank accounts,” according to a Wednesday Facebook post from Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information about this incident is to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) , visit www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com or download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android.
All information is confidential and anonymous, and any tip that leads to the arrest of those responsible, could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
