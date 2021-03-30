Killeen police are asking the public’s help in locating a vehicle they believe to be involved in a shooting around 1 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Becker Drive.
Officers learned of a blue, four-door sedan driving north on Becker Drive and an occupant in the vehicle fired at a 17-year-old male standing outside, according to a post on the KPD Facebook page.
The vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.
Upon the officers’ arrival, they found the 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
Initially, police mistakenly identified the victim as an 18-year-old male, but throughout the course of the initial investigation, police discovered his age to be 17.
Anyone with information can call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Anonymous tips can also be made via mobile devices using the P3Tips app.
