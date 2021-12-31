Police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a shooting on Jasper Drive in Killeen that left a 16-year-old male with non-life-threatening injuries earlier this week, police said via email Friday.
On Thursday, the Bell County District Attorney’s Office returned complaints against Eric Lavaughn Bonner Jr., accusing him of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A second person had been detained and taken to jail, but was released without being charged, police said.
Around 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 900 block of W. Jasper Road in reference to a male who had been shot. That’s where they found the 16-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was later taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple for treatment. He has since been released.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was conducting a business transaction arranged online and was meeting the suspect in the side parking lot of a business on W. Jasper in his vehicle,” police said in the release. “When the suspect attempted to steal the items, he pulled out a handgun and discharged it at the vehicle; causing the victim to receive a gunshot wound to his face. The suspect, along with two other males who were with the shooter, fled on foot.”
Police used K9 units to track the suspects to a nearby house.
In March, Bonner was arrested and arraigned on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault. He was later indicted by the Bell County grand jury.
The Bell County Constable’s Office assisted the Killeen Police Department during Wednesday’s incident.
“Also, the Killeen Police Department would like to remind everyone about our Safe Exchange Zone located at the Killeen Police Department Lobby at 3304 Community Blvd., Killeen TX. The lobby has a police officer assigned 24 hours a day and is a safe place to conduct your online business transactions,” police said.
