A man was arrested and charged after a Killeen couple said he broke into their apartment.
Killeen police responded to an apartment in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane in Killeen for a call about a burglary, an arrest affidavit said.
The couple told police that a man broke in and stole a firearm, the affidavit said.
The husband reviewed the video footage and identified Joel Yadrel Rodriguez-Sierra as the person who broke in.
The man called Rodriguez-Sierra to tell him he was caught on camera and that the police had been called, the affidavit said.
Rodriguez-Sierra returned the weapon and used profanity with the husband, police said in the affidavit.
When police questioned Rodriguez-Sierra, he told them he went to “‘steal a gun to sell it,’” the affidavit said.
Officers found 9mm rounds from the stolen weapon in the center console of Rodriguez-Sierra’s vehicle after he gave them permission to search it.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Rodriguez-Sierra Wednesday on a charge of burglary of habitation with intent to commit theft. He set the bond at $50,000.
Also arraigned by Johnson Wednesday on an unrelated charge was Jonathan Cuadrado Colon on a charge of assault family/household member by impeding breath/circulation (strangulation/choking). Johnson set his bond at $50,000.
