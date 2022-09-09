A Killeen man was in the Bell County Jail on Friday after he allegedly shot a 9-year-old girl in the foot during an attack on her mother, according to the probable-cause affidavit for his arrest.
The child’s mother told Killeen police that on Tuesday, she and her three children were staying overnight at Michael Mainet Alice’s house on Chuckwagon Circle when he threatened the woman.
She said that “after she put her children to bed in the living room, Alice became violent with her in the bedroom adjacent to the living room,” according to the affidavit. “Alice grabbed (her) by the neck advising her that she belonged to him and, if she ever did anything to hurt him, he would kill her and her children.”
Alice called his brother and repeated the threats, according to the affidavit.
“Alice then pulled out a black gun from the dresser in the bedroom and continued to tell (her) that he had power over her. She was seated in a chair in the bedroom when Alice pressed the gun against her cheek. She advised him to put the gun away and that it was childish for him to pull the gun if he wasn’t going to shoot her.”
According to the affidavit, Alice put a bullet in the chamber and fired it through the bedroom wall and “facing towards the living room where her children were sleeping.”
“She immediately fled the bedroom to check on her children and that’s when she discovered that her daughter ... was shot in the foot.”
The child was taken to McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple, where medical staff found a bullet fragment “lodged in her foot and that there was an open wound consistent with an entry wound that was bleeding. There was no evidence of an exit wound.”
Alice was charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon. Justice of the Peace Greg Johnson set combined bond at $275,000.
Additionally, Alice was charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Police were “given consent by Alice to enter the home,” according to the affidavit. “(The officer) did not have many details regarding the manner in which the injury was committed nor did he know that it was reported that Alice had shot through the bedroom wall into the living room where the bullet (hit) Jefferson in the foot.”
But the officer eventually found a bullet hole in the living room and that it was “initially covered up with picture frame,” according to the affidavit. The officer (could see that on the bedroom side of the wall there was an attempted repair to a hole in the wall. Tissue was stuffed into the hole and fresh (paint) was applied over the tissue.”
Alice reportedly admitted to making the repairs before the officer arrived and “it was apparent that Alice was covering up the bullet hole in the bedroom to conceal detection of his involvement with this case from law enforcement investigators.”
On the tampering charge, Johnson set bond at $25,000.
