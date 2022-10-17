Dylan Montoy

A man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the alleged shooting a relative was listed in the Bell County Jail on Monday on $200,000 bond.

Killeen police arrested Dylan Mitchell Montoy, 28, on Wednesday after a witness said he saw Montoy “fight” with the woman at their house in the 2000 block Cedarview Drive.

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.