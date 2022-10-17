A man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the alleged shooting a relative was listed in the Bell County Jail on Monday on $200,000 bond.
Killeen police arrested Dylan Mitchell Montoy, 28, on Wednesday after a witness said he saw Montoy “fight” with the woman at their house in the 2000 block Cedarview Drive.
The roommate said that after Montoy shot the woman, “he pointed a gun at his own head and (the roommate) and his girlfriend fled,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Montoy’s arrest. “Other neighbors in the area (said) that they heard 3 to 5 shots at the time (she) sustained her injury.”
When police contacted Montoy, he was holding a gun under his chin, the affidavit shows.
Montoy repeatedly told police that he shot the woman “and that he was not going to go to prison. Montoy eventually surrendered to police and was taken into custody.”
The alleged victim was found at a neighbor’s house, where she was being treated by first-responders for “multiple gunshot wounds to her right shoulder, right hand and left upper arm. She informed police that she and Montoy had been arguing earlier that day and it escalated to the point she was afraid Montoy would hurt her puppy.”
The argument worsened, she reportedly told police, and Montoy “destroyed her school laptop by smashing it on the ground and stomping it.”
She said that she “screamed for roommates to call 911 and then Montoy yelled, ‘Oh, f---- no.’ (She) reported she fled the house while Montoy kept saying, ‘It ends here.’”
As Montoy chased her, according to the affidavit, she heard gunshots and fell to the ground “when she got hit.”
Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set Montoy’s bond.
