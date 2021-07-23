Killeen police have charged a 25-year-old man who police said admitted to disciplining his daughter with a belt.
Police say the man hit the girl with a belt after the 5-year-old girl wet herself. The incident happened at an apartment in the 1200 block of North College Street Wednesday. Police were there for a welfare check, according to an arrest affidavit.
A caller told police sounds of a male yelling, a child screaming and crying and loud thumps could be heard from the apartment, the affidavit said.
After speaking to the man, Jametrius Anthony Wolf, and another woman, police talked to the 5-year-old girl.
The officers saw a bruise to the girl’s face below her eye as well as welt marks all over her body and bruising to the side of her face.
“The welt marks were fresh and very red,” police said in the affidavit.
“Wolf admitted to whooping her with a belt on her butt but did not have any reasonable explanation for the observed injuries all over (her),” the affidavit said.
Police took the belt into evidence.
An infant child and an older child also lived in the apartment with Wolf and the woman.
The other children “appeared to be healthy and well-fed. (The girl) was thin, looked fearful and kept looking at Wolf,” police said.
The older child told police that Wolf was disciplining the girl in the bathroom. After coming out, Wolf and the woman were “making (her) do some spelling and (she) was not spelling right and got into trouble,” the affidavit said.
During the spelling lesson, the older child said the girl was disciplined for wetting herself in the living room, police said.
The girl was taken to the hospital for observation and a forensic examination.
“The injuries are excessive and located on various parts of her body to include sensitive areas, including across her chest where (she) has a large scar from open-heart surgery,” police said in the affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Wolf Friday, officially accusing him of the charge of injury to a child-intentional bodily injury. He set the bond at $200,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.