A man the Killeen police had asked for assistance in locating has been found, the department posted on its Facebook page Tuesday evening.
"Jay Bowers has been located and is safe. Thank you to all that assisted the department in sharing this post," the Facebook post said.
On Monday, family members had reported him missing to the Killeen Police Department after he left his residence in the 4700 block of Old Homestead Street by foot.
