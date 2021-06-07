The Killeen Police Department released welcome good news about a missing Killeen teen Monday morning.
Missing teenager Megan Alexis Sanderson, 16, was found safe, according to a Facebook post from the Killeen Police Department Monday morning.
“Megan has been located safe,” the KPD post said. “We want to thank everyone that assisted the department in sharing our post.”
