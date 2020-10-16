Killeen police say a man deposited forged checks into an ATM in August, and now they’re asking the public’s assistance in identifying him.
Police say he used a stolen card from another account holder to access the account, according to a release from the Bell County Crime Stoppers.
He is described as being a thin-built, Black male in his late teens.
Police say he has short cropped black hair and brown eyes.
At the time police say he deposited the forged checks, he was wearing a shirt that had a picture of Benjamin Franklin that said “$YCHOCASHIC” on the front and “DEAD FRIENDS WILL NEVER TALK BEHIND YOUR BACK” on the back, the release said.
Police believe he may drive a dark in color Kia vehicle.
Anyone with information can contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Anonymous tips can also be made on the P3Tips app for mobile devices.
