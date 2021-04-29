After a traffic stop on Sunday in Killeen revealed that a DoorDash driver had outstanding warrants, a Killeen police officer completed the delivery.
Around 11 p.m. Sunday, Officer Metcalf of the police department noticed the food that still needed to be delivered. He took it upon himself to take the food to the customer, Killeen Police Department said on its Facebook page Thursday morning.
“Thank you Officer Metcalf for going over and beyond making sure one of our citizens had their dinner for the evening!” the Facebook post said.
In under two hours, the post had 545 reactions, 45 comments and 48 shares. Many of the comments were from people applauding the officer.
KPD did not specify where the traffic stop was made or what the driver’s warrant was for.
