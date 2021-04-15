On Wednesday, the Killeen Police Department announced its employee of the month for March — Officer Evan Crouse.
Crouse has been a member of the police department since 2008 when he graduated from the Killeen Police Department Academy.
Police Chief Charles Kimble made a statement about Crouse and why he was selected for the recognition on the department’s Facebook page.
“During SNOVID, Officer Crouse stepped up and assisted us in our efforts to reach out to the community during this unprecedented event,” Kimble said. “His public outreach efforts in the form of Facebook Live, was very beneficial to the community, the media, and the staff of the Killeen Police Department. Since then, he has continued with these efforts and has become one of the new faces of KPD! Thank you for your dedicated service and helping us improve our relationship with our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.