Killeen police confirmed Thursday that the 52-year-old woman killed at a south Killeen cemetery was indeed Yolanda N'Gaojia. A local news station had reported her name Wednesday prior to an official confirmation from the Killeen Police Department.
N'Gaojia was killed Tuesday when she was shot in the 13000 block of State Highway 195, police said. She was pronounced dead at 6:56 p.m. Tuesday by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.
Another person was shot during the same incident Tuesday, but that individual received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
N'Gaojia was Killeen's ninth homicide this year, according to police.
Waco-based TV station KWTX reported that N'Gaojia was visiting the grave of her son, Amir Tajai-Kineh N’Gaojia, who died Jan. 1.
According to her son's obituary from Chisolm's Family Funeral Home, he was buried at the Garden of Memories Cemetery next to Calvary Baptist Church on Highway 195.
