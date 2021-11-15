The Killeen Police Department is investigating an early morning crash Sunday that left one man dead.
At 4:06 a.m. Sunday, Killeen officers were dispatched to the 16900 block of State Highway 195 in reference to a fatal crash, according to a news release from KPD Assistant Chief of Police Alex Gearhart.
“Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male in the center median area of SH 195,” Gearhart said. “Traffic investigators responded and the preliminary investigation revealed that a grey 2005 Infiniti G35 was disabled in the outside lane of northbound SH 195, north of the Lampasas River overpass. The driver of that disabled vehicle is believed to have exited and was standing near the vehicle in the roadway.”
A grey 2011 Hyundai Sonata traveling northbound in the outside lane of 195 collided with the disabled vehicle, police said, and the pedestrian that was standing next to the vehicle.
“After the initial impact, the grey Hyundai crossed over the center median and came to a rest facing north in the southbound lanes of SH 195,” he said.
“The pedestrian, 24-year-old Brandon William Cepeda, was pronounced deceased on scene at 5:10 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.”
Police said the driver of the grey Hyundai was transported to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple with non life-threatening injuries.
