Killeen police patrols to increase for holidays

The Killeen Police Department, in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation, will promote traffic safety via increased traffic enforcement throughout the remainder of Fiscal Year 2021.
This has been made possible through a comprehensive Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) grant, according to a KPD news release.
“The program will allow officers to patrol key areas identified as having a higher volume of serious injury and fatality crashes, and to enforce traffic laws,” KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said in a news release. “Officers working the STEP program will be able to identify, investigate and apprehend intoxicated/impaired drivers in the same key areas, all of which will contribute to a reduction in serious injury and fatality crashes.”
Texas has not had a traffic fatality free day since Nov. 7, 2000, according to the release.
“Over 20 years of daily deaths on Texas roadways and it is time to End the Streak Texas!” it said. “Officers remind drivers to be aware of and abide by posted speed limits (GPS is not always correct), wear your seat belts, leave early, plan your routes, and drive safely and courteously.”
The two areas specifically being addressed based on state data for serious injury and fatality crashes are:
• Interstate Highway 14 (including service roads) from State Highway 195 east to Rosewood Drive, 4.3 miles.
• State Highway 195 from FM 3470 (Stan Schlueter Loop) south to Chaparral Road, 3.98 miles.
In addition, resources are being committed to specific dates throughout the year. The first of these key dates will start Friday and last until New Year’s Day, Friday, January 1, 2021.
