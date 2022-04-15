The Killeen Police Department is conducting an investigation after a dead person was found on the banks of Nolan Creek on Friday.
According to a news release from KPD Commander Ronnie Supak, at 4:07 p.m. Friday police were dispatched to the 600 block of Avenue K, where it was reported “a deceased person was found within Nolan Creek upon the bank.”
“When officers arrived, they did locate a person deceased and detectives were called to the scene,” Supak said in the news release.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the person deceased at 4:55 p.m. Friday and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
“Detectives have recently arrived on scene and information is limited,” police said. “Cause of death will be pending autopsy. There is no further information.”
