Weather 2.jpg

Water flows down a swollen Nolan Creek near Nolanville on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 in this file photo. The Killeen Police Department said a deceased person was found Friday on the bank of Nolan Creek near the 600 block of Avenue K.

 Jacob Brooks | Herald

The Killeen Police Department is conducting an investigation after a dead person was found on the banks of Nolan Creek on Friday.

According to a news release from KPD Commander Ronnie Supak, at 4:07 p.m. Friday police were dispatched to the 600 block of Avenue K, where it was reported “a deceased person was found within Nolan Creek upon the bank.”

“When officers arrived, they did locate a person deceased and detectives were called to the scene,” Supak said in the news release.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the person deceased at 4:55 p.m. Friday and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

“Detectives have recently arrived on scene and information is limited,” police said. “Cause of death will be pending autopsy. There is no further information.”

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.