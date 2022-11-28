According to October’s crime summary report issued by the Killeen Police Department, 831 burglaries were reported in Killeen from Jan. 1 through October of this year. That’s more than twice the number of burglaries reported in the same time last year, when the city had 396 burglaries, an increase of nearly 110%, according to the report.
In October alone, residential burglaries totaled 26 and there were 35 non-residential burglaries, according to the October report — the most recent available from KPD. In October 2021 there were 37 residential burglaries and 19 non-residential burglaries.
Residential burglaries in Killeen went from 247 in the first 10 months of the year last year to 325 in the same time frame this year, according to the report. Non-residential burglaries from January-October went 149 last year to 506 this year, a 239% increase.
Motor vehicle thefts are up 104.2% from 264 year-to-date in October 2021 to 539 year-to-date in October 2022.
According to the October report, homicides in the city have increased 25% in the first 10 months of 2022 compared to the first 10 months of 2021. KPD reported 12 criminal homicides from Jan. 1, 2021, through October 2021; and 15 homicides in the same time frame this year.
Robberies in the city doubled in October over the same month last year, from three to six. October’s report shows robberies are up 3.2% since this time last year.
Robberies went from 63 in the first 10 months of the year last year to 65 in the same time frame this year, according to the report.
Theft is up about 49%, with over 1,627 cases from Jan. 1 through October this year. Last year, theft cases were at 1,091 in the same time frame.
Calls for service are down almost 7% in the first 10 months of the year: 142,564 last year compared to 132,736 this year.
In other crime categories, rape was down 4.1% year-to-date from October 2021 to October 2022.
