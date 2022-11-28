CRIME graphic

According to October’s crime summary report issued by the Killeen Police Department, 831 burglaries were reported in Killeen from Jan. 1 through October of this year. That’s more than twice the number of burglaries reported in the same time last year, when the city had 396 burglaries, an increase of nearly 110%, according to the report.

In October alone, residential burglaries totaled 26 and there were 35 non-residential burglaries, according to the October report — the most recent available from KPD. In October 2021 there were 37 residential burglaries and 19 non-residential burglaries.

