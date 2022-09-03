Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled or denied was reported at midnight Thursday in the vicinity of Hitchrock Drive and West Elms Road.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Avenue C.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:10 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Houston Street and West Mary Jane Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Crescent Drive.
Illegal dumping was reported at 7:15 a.m. Friday in the 4500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 9 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 12:20 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of John Porter Drive.
No driver’s license was reported at 12:29 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault by contact was reported at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 5600 block of Schorn Drive.
Fail to stop and give information, attended vehicle, was reported at 12:39 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Ronald Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Shanarae Circle.
Misdemeanor theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at 1:15 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 3 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Sundown Drive.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Lucille Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Cedarhill Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:03 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 6:13 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6:59 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Terroristic threat was reported at 8 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of Morning Star Lane.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:33 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Hallmark Avenue and Gray Street.
Lampasas
Noise disturbance was reported at 2:31 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Avenue B.
Burglary of motor vehicle was reported at 7:53 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious person was reported at 10:46 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 11:58 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Third Street.
Assault was reported at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:50 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 4:49 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 5:08 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:32 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Sheppard Lane.
Harassment was reported at 6:42 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest was made at 9:02 p.m. Friday on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 100 block of West Second Street.
Loud music was reported at 9:10 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West Avenue C.
Reckless driver was reported at 9:20 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious person was reported at 10:55 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.