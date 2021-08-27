The Killeen Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a female pedestrian dead Thursday night, according to a press release Friday. The crash is the third pedestrian fatality this month.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a white Chevy Silverado was traveling westbound in the outside lane on East Rancier Avenue when it collided with the female pedestrian that was walking westbound on East Rancier Avenue in the roadway, said Ofelia Miramontez, public affairs officer for the KPD. The pedestrian was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition.
Officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of East Rancier Avenue, near Long Branch Park, in reference to a crash involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian at around 10 p.m. Thursday. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a female lying in the roadway. Officers immediately started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived, Miramontez said.
The female pedestrian succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 11:17 p.m. Thursday. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
The name of the pedestrian has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.
