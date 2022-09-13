Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at midnight Monday in the 2500 block of Felix Road.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:49 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Toledo Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 1:32 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Woodrow Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:20 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Toledo Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:29 a.m. Monday in the 4200 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 2:38 a.m. Monday in the area of North Roy Reynolds Drive and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Williamson Avenue.
Deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm was reported at 3:12 a.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Windcrest Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3:15 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Westcliff Road.
A theft was reported at 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 10100 block of 10th Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at noon Monday in the 400 block of West Green Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:20 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Indy Drive and Sand Dollar Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:46 p.m. Monday in the area of North College Street and West Rancier Avenue.
A theft was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:11 p.m. Monday in the 4400 block of Lake Road.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:08 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 4:46 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of North First Street.
A 72-hour parking violation was reported at 9:16 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of North 11th Street.
Graffiti was reported at 9:31 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Creek Street.
An accident was reported at 11:25 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Farm-to-Market Road 3046.
Agency assist was reported at 1:46 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Indecency with a child was reported at 1:53 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Fraudulent use or possession of a credit/debit card was reported at 4:50 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South Farm-to-Market Road 116.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:45 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Sherry Lane.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for aggravated assault was reported at 4:29 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Siena Court.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 12:44 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear was reported at 2:18 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Dove Lane.
A theft was reported at 5:45 p.m. Monday in the 2000 Heights Drive.
A narcotics information report was reported at 5:49 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An agency assist arrest was reported at 6:04 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Brittney Way.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 1:32 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
An accident was reported at 8:58 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 11:01 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Theft was reported at 1:58 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
An accident was reported at 4:47 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of South Live Oak Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:20 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A disturbance was reported at 8:17 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:03 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of North Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.