Killeen police responded to a possible shooting at a mobile home in south Killeen this morning.
About eight police cars and an ambulance were seen in front of a mobile home near the intersection of Elms Road and Florence Road about 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. The ambulance left shortly after.
A Killeen police supervisor on scene would not confirm if it was a shooting, however, police dispatchers over radio traffic did report a possible shooting at that location Tuesday morning.
Public Information Officer for the Killeen Police Department, Ofelia Miramontez, confirmed that it was not a shooting, but that the scene was still active, as of 10:26 a.m.
This article will be updated.
