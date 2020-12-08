Killeen police say a man stole a vehicle out of the parking lot of a business in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop Tuesday.
The vehicle had two children inside of it when it was driven out of the parking lot, police said.
Police received the 911 call from a woman around 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the department.
“Upon the officers’ arrival, the victim told officers that she walked inside the gas station, when she noticed a male get in her vehicle, a white Kia, and drove off with her two children in the backseat,” the release said.
The man left the parking lot heading west. Police quickly conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 4100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop, the release said.
The man, who was not named by police, was taken into custody without incident.
After paramedics checked the welfare of the 2- and 7-year-old children for precautionary reasons, they were returned to their mother.
“This is a reminder about not leaving your keys in an unattended vehicle. In a matter of seconds, a thief looks for easy access to commit a crime of opportunity,” said Jeff Donohue, assistant chief of police. “The officers with Days A Shift did an outstanding job locating the suspect and safely returning the children.”
Police continue to investigate the incident.
