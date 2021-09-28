A Killeen man is facing $200,000 of bond after police accused him of kicking and spitting on an officer and spitting on a jailer.
Killeen police responded to the 4600 block of Trimmer Road on Sunday for a man screaming for help and running around an apartment complex, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police later identified the man as Brandon Hall. Police attempted to detain him, but he kicked an officer, who later complained of pain, the affidavit said.
Police said Hall also spit on the officer.
Killeen police arrested Hall and took him to the Killeen City Jail. There, while in a restraint chair, police said he attempted to kick and spit on another officer, but the spit landed on the arm of a jailer, according to the affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Hall Tuesday on two separate charges — harassment of a public officer and assault of a public servant. Cooke set the bond at $100,000 per charge — $200,000 total.
