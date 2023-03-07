Officials say they have found a man who was “suspected to be armed and potentially dangerous” and is a “person of interest” relating to a burglary at a Killeen retail store.
Jaevin John Hobson Quidachay was named as a “person of interest” by the Killeen Police Department in a burglary last week at Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply, which opened last year at 701 E. Central Texas Expressway.
The department, with the help of Bell County Crime Stoppers Monday, put out a post on social media Friday asking for the public’s help trying to find Quidachay’s whereabouts.
Killeen police “believe he has information about a Commercial Burglary that occurred at the Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply on Friday,” the post stated. It said “Quidachay is suspected to be armed and potentially dangerous.”
On Monday, officials said the had located Quidachay, but provided no additional information.
The store has just recently open and this is how our community welcomes them. What a shame.
