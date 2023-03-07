Murdochs-QuidachayMug.jpg

Jaevin John Hobson Quidachay

 Courtesy photo

Officials say they have found a man who was “suspected to be armed and potentially dangerous” and is a “person of interest” relating to a burglary at a Killeen retail store.

Jaevin John Hobson Quidachay was named as a “person of interest” by the Killeen Police Department in a burglary last week at Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply, which opened last year at 701 E. Central Texas Expressway.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Locations

(1) comment

Noe Rodriguez

The store has just recently open and this is how our community welcomes them. What a shame.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.