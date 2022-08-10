Killeen police are looking for a 20-year-old woman her roommate says has been missing over a week.
Kayla Camille Kelly, 20, of Killeen, was reported missing Monday. She was last seen on Aug. 2 at the residence she shares with Michael Scott, who identified himself as her roommate and friend.
In an email Tuesday, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said the person who reported Kelly missing Monday “told officers that she packed two bags, believed to contain clothing, and then walked away from the residence located in the 1700 block of Sherman Drive.”
“We cannot confirm she is safe or not, however, the case is being followed up on by the Criminal Investigations Division,” Miramontez said.
KPD posted a missing person flyer to Facebook Wednesday highlighting Kelly.
KPD described Kelly as 4 feet 11 inches and 129 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white/brown/green stripe tank top, blue jeans, and brown ankle boots.
Scott said Kelly moved to Killeen with him months ago from Florida, their home state.
The roommate said Kelly has left randomly before, but this time he’s particularly worried about her mental state.
“She’s real gullible, she’ll go up to anybody, everybody is her friend,” Scott said by phone Tuesday adding that Kelly is currently without needed prescription medication.
Scott said Kelly left her phone and most of her belongings at home.
The roommate said he last saw Kelly on video leaving the house on Aug. 2, as he was not at home.
“I saw her on camera getting stuff together,” he said. “I was like, ‘What is she doing?’ I rushed home. It looked like she was going somewhere. I knew she didn’t want to be here anymore - she was homesick and wanted to go home.”
Scott asked anyone with information about Kelly to contact police at 254-501-8800.
