Killeen police are looking for a 20-year-old woman her roommate says has been missing over a week.

Kayla Camille Kelly, 20, of Killeen, was reported missing Monday. She was last seen on Aug. 2 at the residence she shares with Michael Scott, who identified himself as her roommate and friend.

Missing

Kayla Kelly, 20, of Killeen, has been missing since Aug. 2.
Missing woman

Kayla Camille Kelly, 20, of Killeen, was last seen on Aug. 2. 

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.