A Killeen teenager was reported missing Sunday, while Killeen police continue to search for two other missing local teens.
Sim Q Lewis Jr., 16, of Killeen, was reported as a runaway by his family on Sunday. According to police, Lewis was last seen leaving his residence in Killeen on Saturday.
Lewis is described as Black male, 6 feet tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, black and white Nike jacket, black and white shoes, ripped blue jeans and a gray backpack.
“If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Sim Q Lewis Jr. they are asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in a news release on the KPD Facebook page.
Two other Killeen teenagers remain missing: Tatum Gentry, 16, last seen on May 19, and Da’Veon Green, 17, last seen on May 13.
