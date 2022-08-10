Killeen police are searching for a 20-year-old missing woman last seen a week ago.
A missing person report was filed with the Killeen Police Department on Monday for Kayla Camille Kelly, 20, last seen on Aug. 2.
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 11:45 am
KPD posted a missing person flyer to Facebook Wednesday highlighting Kelly.
KPD described Kelly as 4 feet 11 inches and 129 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white/brown/green stripe tank top, blue jeans, and brown ankle boots
"If anyone has any information on Kayla's whereabouts, please contact the police department at 254-501-8800," KPD's post stated.
