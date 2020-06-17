Killeen police are seeking information and answers surrounding the death of a woman from more than a year ago, according to the Bell County Crime Stoppers.
Chelsea Lynell Cheatham died at Days Inn in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway on June 3, 2019. She was pronounced dead at 11:35 p.m. after police responded to the call of an unconscious woman not breathing.
The results of an autopsy determined the cause of death as homicide, according to a news release in September.
Once the homicide determination was made, it became the ninth homicide in Killeen in 2019. There were 16 criminal homicides in 2019.
The Homicide Unit of KPD’s Criminal Investigative Division are asking anyone with information on this homicide to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Anonymous tips can be made using the P3Tips app.
“All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash,” the Crime Stoppers post said.
