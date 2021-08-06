The Killeen Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Lee Tezeno, 28, was reported missing by his family on July 31, according to police. He was reportedly last seen on July 28 at his residence in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road in Killeen.
Tezeno is described as being a Black male, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair cut in a mohawk style, and a goatee. He also has the following tattoos: “Janice” on his left arm, mushrooms on his left calf, and a spider net on his left forearm.
If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Tezeno they are asked to contact KPD at 254-501-8800, Killeen police said in a Facebook post Friday.
