As police continue to investigate the death of Robin Ashford on Monday morning, they are asking the public’s help in assisting in the investigation, according to a news release.
Ashford died Monday and was located by police when they and fire crews responded to an apartment fire in the 4300 block of Lake Road. Killeen police have declared her death a homicide.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced Ashford dead at 2:44 a.m. Monday.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Lozano at 254-501-7822 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Anonymous tips can also be made on the P3Tips app for mobile devices.
