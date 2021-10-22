Killeen police are still investigating a fatal shooting from Saturday morning. As of Friday, no arrests have been made in the shooting case, which also injured three other people in the parking lot of Club Legends, in the 300 block of South Second Street, police said.
Two people remain in the hospital in stable condition, according to police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
A woman who was shot during the incident in the club’s parking lot has been released from the hospital.
Darian Nelson Barlow, 21, died Monday from injuries in the shooting.
“Our detectives are actively working this case and have interviewed some witnesses and are urging more to come speak to them,” Miramontez said via email Friday.
Barlow’s death marked the 14th criminal homicide of the year in Killeen. Killeen had 31 homicides in 2020, but five of them were considered non-criminal or justified, police said.
The Herald compiled a list of all 14 criminal homicides in Killeen in 2021. Of the 14, police have made an arrest in three of them, and another was an apparent homicide-suicide.
The list is below:
Jan. 30 — Asher Levi Kitchens, 34, was fatally shot in the 600 block of Murphy Street. Syrknoreon Dewuntrel Pilgram, 30, has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Feb. 23 — Tiffany Shaquina Shepard, 34, was fatally shot in the 3900 block of Tatonka Drive. Archie Andrew Mitchell, 40, was also found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds in what appeared to be a homicide-suicide.
May 2 — Michael Dequan Sanders, 28, was fatally shot in the 300 block of South Second Street. This shooting is still under investigation, and no arrests have been announced.
May 31 — A 16-year-old juvenile was fatally shot in the 2200 block of Dickens Drive. Police said an individual was sent to the juvenile probation office.
May 31 — Hudson Tai, 67, was found dead in the 600 block of Adams Avenue.
June 7 — Anthony House, 38, was fatally shot in the 300 block of South 42nd Street. An individual had been detained but later released.
June 11 — Darryl Glen Williams, 60, was found dead in a grassy area in the 200 block of Avenue B.
July 31 — Deon Dewayne Elliot, 36, was fatally shot in the 4300 block of South Fort Hood Street. One person was charged with deadly conduct, a Class A misdemeanor. Another person had been detained but later released.
Aug. 1 — Kentaro Cooper, 25, was fatally shot in the 3900 block of Trimmier Road.
Sept. 5 — Braylon Tyrese Hines, 21, was fatally shot in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Sept. 6 — Cullen Gerard Sinclair Jr., 18, was fatally shot in the 4500 block of Westcliff Road.
Sept. 7 — Alondra Santiago, 19, was fatally shot in the 1800 block of Stardust Drive.
Sept. 16 — Sgt. Francine Martinez died from wounds she sustained after being shot on Sept. 4 in the 100 block of West Elms Road. Nakealon Keunte Mosley was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with aggravated assault family member with a deadly weapon.
Oct. 18 — Darian Nelson Barlow died after being shot on Oct. 16 in the 300 block of South Second Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.