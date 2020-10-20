The Killeen Police Department will host a trunk-or-treat event on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at KPD headquarters, 3304 Community Blvd. according to the department’s Facebook event page.
Participants will drive onto Community Boulevard, through the parking lot and officers, along with staff members, will be lined up on both sides to pass treats to the children so they do not have to exit the vehicle,
Participants are encouraged to dress up in costume to show their support for their community, according to KPD.
Area children and parents looking to do trick-or-treating for Halloween are in luck. The festivities are still a go in Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove.
Trick-or-treat hours for area cities
Killeen 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Copperas Cove 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31,
Harker Heights 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31,
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers door-to-door trick-or-treating a higher risk activity for spreading the coronavirus.
The CDC has recommended the following precautions:
Trick-or-treaters
Stay home if you or any member of your group is sick
Wear a cloth mask (costume masks are not appropriate substitutes for protective masks)
Keep at least 6 feet socially distanced at all times
Remain outdoors
Observe good hygiene by using hand sanitizer and washing hands
Wash hands and inspect candy before enjoying
Participating houses or venues
Do not participate if you or any member of your household is sick
Wear a cloth mask when interacting with trick-or-treaters
Keep at least 6 feet of distance from trick-or-treaters
Keep all activities outdoors
Wash hands frequently when preparing treats and before and after delivering them
Consider contactless delivery by pre-packaging treats and setting them out to grab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.