Update, 4:37 p.m.: Killeen police issued the following release:
"The preliminary investigation revealed at approximately 9:44 p.m., a patrol officer was traveling northbound on W. S. Young Drive when he observed two vehicles driving recklessly/racing on the roadway. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, when he was involved in a crash with a red compact car that was traveling eastbound on Poage Avenue. The collision caused the two occupants to be ejected from the vehicle. The officer immediately started to perform life saving measures until Killeen paramedics arrived. The male driver was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in critical condition and the female passenger was transported by Killeen paramedics to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center also in critical condition. The officer received minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.