Update 11:56 a.m.: Killeen police said the incident was a "death of a pedestrian who was struck by a train."
In a news released issued Friday, Killeen Police Department said it "responded to a 911 call on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., telling them that a person had just been hit by a BSNF train at the 10th Street crossing. Upon the officers’ arrival they located a deceased female on the tracks."
The preliminary investigation revealed that the train was traveling eastbound approaching the 10th Street crossing when the conductor noticed a person near the tracks. The conductor sounded the train’s horn; however, the individual did not move, and the train struck the victim, police said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the victim deceased at 11:30 p.m. and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences of Dallas. The name of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.
KPD said the scene was cleared at 12:47 a.m. Friday, and the investigation is ongoing.
The Killeen Police Department said it is investigating an incident on the railroad tracks in north Killeen.
"Officers are currently investigating an incident on the railroad tracks," KPD said on its Facebook page at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday. "The train is currently blocking North/Southbound traffic from Ft. Hood street to 10th street. Please avoid this area. If you need to get across the tracks please use the W.S Young bridge or 38th street."
As of 8:15 a.m. Friday no updates had been posted. The Herald did request an update from police.
This article will be updated.
