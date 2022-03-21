A Killeen man gave himself up and held out his hands to be handcuffed without being asked after police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, according to a police affidavit.
Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a woman called 911 but was whispering in Spanish and not responding to the call taker. The dispatcher heard a male’s voice and the line went dead, the affidavit read.
Police responded to the apartment and did not immediately receive a response, but headed back when the woman called back to tell the dispatcher that a man, identified as William Jose Garcia Santos, had punched her in the face and choked her, police said.
Police spoke to the woman, and they saw she had bloody scratches and injuries consistent with her being strangled. The woman told officers she and Santos had gotten into an argument and struck her and damaged property in the apartment.
The woman, who told police she feared for her life, said Santos grabbed her hair and hit her in the head multiple times, the affidavit read. She said he also choked her.
The woman told police that Santos choked her three times before grabbing his jacket and leaving the apartment.
When Santos returned to the apartment, police said he confirmed that their argument “had gotten physical.”
“While talking with Santos and asking him questions about what had happened, Santos held out his hands for the officers to handcuff him without them asking,” the affidavit read.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Santos on Monday on a charge of assaulting a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation (strangulation/choking). He set the bond at $50,000.
Also arraigned over the weekend in an unrelated case by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke was Regina Mavis Declay on a charge of burglary of habitation with intent to commit assault. Cooke set the bond at $50,000.
