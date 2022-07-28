Splash pad

Children relax at the splash pad in Long Branch Park in Killeen on Friday, July 27, 2018.

The splash pad at Long Branch Park in Killeen will reopen starting Friday.

According to a news release from the city of Killeen, repairs on the splash pad were performed last Friday, and crews had to test the repairs to ensure the splash pad was functioning properly.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.