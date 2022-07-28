The splash pad at Long Branch Park in Killeen will reopen starting Friday.
According to a news release from the city of Killeen, repairs on the splash pad were performed last Friday, and crews had to test the repairs to ensure the splash pad was functioning properly.
However, the pool at Long Branch Park will remain closed for the 2022 summer season, as repairs will not be able to begin until Sept. 12 and will take several days to complete.
“Because this limits access to affordable aquatic facilities for Killeen residents, the City of Killeen will be offering access to the Family Aquatic Center at a discounted rate that will mirror the price of entry at Long Branch Park Pool for the remainder of the 2022 pool season,” the release said.
That means that beginning Aug. 1 through the end of the season, fees will be $3 for adults and $2 for seniors and children.
The Family Aquatic Center will be open through Labor Day weekend.
Hours of operation for the Aquatic Center are:
Tuesdays: Fridays: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Sundays: 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.