After a Census drive marred with delays in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau released its latest data Thursday.
It showed that Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove all grew by significant margins since the 2010 Census, as did Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties as a whole.
Below is a look at the local numbers.
Killeen
Killeen has seen a population increase from 127,921 to 153,095 over the past decade, a change of 16.4%, according to census data. This number is very close to the 2019 estimate of 151,666, according to the Census Bureau.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights has seen a population increase from 26,700 to 33,097 since 2010, a change of 19.3%. The Census Bureau estimated the July 1, 2019, population was 32,421.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove has seen a population increase from 32,032 to 36,670, a change of 12.6%. This number is more than 3,000 above the Census Bureau’s 2019 estimate of 33,235.
Counties
At the county level, Bell County grew by more than 60,000 people in the last 10 years, while Coryell County added more than 7,500 and Lampasas County grew by just under 2,000.
Bell County’s total population of 370,647 puts it as the 15th-largest county in Texas, just shy of Brazoria County’s 372,031. Bell County’s increase from 2010 to 2020 was 19.5%.
Coryell County is also in the top 50 in the state, coming in at No. 48 with a total population of 83,093, a 10.2% increase from 2010.
Lampasas County is No. 108 in population with a total of 21,627, which is 9.9% more than in 2010.
Other local towns/cities
All other area cities/towns had population growth. Nolanville had the largest percentage of growth — 30.6% — from 4,259 in 2010 to 5,917. Gatesville had the smallest percentage of growth — 2.4% — from 15,751 in 2010 to 16,135 in 2020.
Temple and Belton also saw large increases. Temple had 82,073 in 2020, up 24.2% from 66,102 in 2010.
Belton increased by 26.6% from 18,216 to 23,054.
Lampasas grew by 1,950 from 19,677 to 21,627. According to the Census Bureau data for Lampasas County, the growth was 1,950, which indicates that according to the data, Lampasas was the only municipality in the county that grew or shrank in population.
