Community graphic

The Killeen Public Works Solid Waste Division will place temporary roll-off containers throughout the city to assist residents in disposing of additional waste and bulk items at no cost.

“From Thursday, July 28, 2022 — Saturday, July 30, 2022, Solid Waste will have roll-off containers located throughout the City for disposal of bulk items and additional household waste only,” the city announced in a news release Wednesday. “This is in an effort to assist residents that do not have the ability to dispose of items at the Transfer Station.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.