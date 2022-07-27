The Killeen Public Works Solid Waste Division will place temporary roll-off containers throughout the city to assist residents in disposing of additional waste and bulk items at no cost.
“From Thursday, July 28, 2022 — Saturday, July 30, 2022, Solid Waste will have roll-off containers located throughout the City for disposal of bulk items and additional household waste only,” the city announced in a news release Wednesday. “This is in an effort to assist residents that do not have the ability to dispose of items at the Transfer Station.”
Curbside bulk trash pickup was suspended in May through September due to staffing shortages, according to the news release.
Roll-off containers will be available no later than 8 a.m. Thursday and removed Saturday by 5 p.m., according to the news release.
The following locations will have roll-off containers available for use:
Killeen Special Events Center at 3301 South WS Young Drive.
Clear Creek Water Tower at 6520 Clear Creek Road.
Long Branch Park’s parking lot at 1101 Branch Drive.
Conder Park’s parking lot at 810 Conder St.
The transfer station, 12200 State Highway 195, will remain open during normal business hours for disposal of large bulk items. Residents may still dispose of up to 300 pounds in a single trip for free once per month with proof of residency, according to the news release.
It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.