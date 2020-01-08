Passport.jpg

The Killeen main post office will be hosting a passport fair from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday.

In order to help Killeen residents who may need a passport but can't necessarily make the trip to the post office during normal business hours, the main office in Killeen, 300 N. 10th St, will be holding a passport fair from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Appointments are not required on passport fair days, however, customers are encouraged to show up early, as applicants will be served on a first-come, first-served basis until the applicant maximum capacity has been reached.

