Killeen homelessness

A small tent city of people experiencing homelessness is seen near Walmart on Lowes Boulevard in Killeen on July 15, 2021.

 File | Herald

A move by the Killeen City Council to possibly ban camping in the city limits will go no further — for now.

Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh told council members during a workshop meeting on Tuesday they cannot adopt a no-camping ordinance because it does not meet legal precedence.

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.