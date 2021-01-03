Killeen public facility corporation on council workshop agenda

At its Tuesday workshop, the Killeen City Council will discuss a prospect which has generated recent controversy.
The proposed Killeen Public Facility Corporation has been discussed at several recent city meetings, including a public hearing which took place on Dec. 10 of last year. Its purpose, as defined by Texas Local Government Code, is “to allow broad power to finance or to provide for the acquisition, construction, rehabilitation, renovation, repair, equipping, furnishing, and placement
in service of public facilities in an orderly, planned manner and at the lowest possible borrowing price.”
With respect to Killeen, the corporation is being considered for the initial purpose of the development of a multifamily housing development, as proposed by NRP Group, an Ohio-based developer with an office in Austin. The corporation could be used for additional future projects as well.
The proposed $51 million NRP project would be located on 26.25 acres of land near the intersection of Business 190 and W.S. Young Drive. It would be made up of 368 units, a number subject to change, and geared toward a wide income level.
At its Nov. 17 meeting, the council heard a presentation from Alistair Jenkin of NRP Group on the proposed development. Subsequently, members of the council have expressed an interest in hearing more about the proposed corporation before making any decision.
A variety of concerns and issues were raised at the Dec. 10 hearing, including adequate infrastructure for the project, traffic congestion, property taxes and others.
Another item on the workshop agenda, at the request of Councilmember Steve Harris, deals with the issue of inadequate lighting in pre-existing areas of Killeen. Systematically, it involves to installing lamps in areas designated by staff and council as, “areas in need of extra lighting” to increase consistent visibility, safety/quality of life.
“This plan would identify low lit areas, including parks, and neighborhoods that will benefit from extra lighting to promote increased visibility and overall safety to the areas identified,” the agenda item states. “Also, to act as a deterrent to criminal activities.”
Tuesday’s workshop meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the City’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
