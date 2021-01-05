Killeen public facility corporation still on for Jan. 12 vote

The stage has been set for the Killeen City Council to approve or reject, at its Jan. 12 meeting, creation of a controversial public facilities corporation that will only apply to one city housing development.
At the council’s Tuesday workshop, City Attorney Traci Briggs gave a presentation about the proposed corporation. As defined by a city report, such a corporation is designed “to allow broad power to finance or to provide for the acquisition, construction, rehabilitation, renovation, repair, equipping, furnishing, and placement in service of public facilities in an orderly, planned manner and at the lowest possible borrowing price.
Briggs clarified two changes to the proposed corporation. These include that it will not be able to issue bond or debt, and that it would solely be used for a multifamily housing development that Ohio-based NRP would like to build on Killen’s north side.
NRP representative Alistair Jenkin spoke at the workshop.
The proposed NRP project would be located on 25.77 acres of land near the intersection of Business 190 and W.S. Young Drive. The proposed apartment complex would be made up of 368 units, a number subject to change, geared toward a wide income level.
Amenities would include a clubhouse, resort-style pool, a state-of-the-art fitness room, a coffee bar, conference rooms and others, officials said.
A 75-year tax-exempt lease would be granted to NRP for this project.
The project would also be located in the North Killeen Revitalization Program area. According to a city report, this program serves to promote the development and redevelopment of North Killeen and includes incentives for residential and commercial/business structures’ rehabilitation, expansion and/or new construction.
“The structure for which the improvement is proposed must be brought up to current building codes allowing for non-conforming lots as described in section IV (a),” the report said. “By adopting this program the City intends to provide incentives by waiving certain fees for a period of five (5) years beginning on the date of City Council adoption of this program.”
Per the agreement, approximately two acres of the property, located at W.S. Young and Terrace Drive, would revert back to the city.
WEIGHING THE PROS AND CONS
City officials have said the project could give a boost to that area of the city, which is marked by aging housing, deteriorating infrastructure and a lack of grocery stores. In nearby downtown, storefronts have a 70% vacancy rate, officials said.
“It gains a $51 million project in north Killeen,” City Manager Kent Cagle said about the project.
However, issues raised regarding the proposed corporation, as well as the NRP project, include skepticism about the need for new housing, versus the need for a full-service grocery store, in that area of the city.
At the Dec. 10 meeting, attendees raised concerns about the project, ranging from adequate infrastructure for the project, traffic congestion, property taxes and others.
Of all the reasons as to why the city should not approve the NRP project, none has generated more criticism than the proposed 75-year tax abatement NRP would receive.
Longtime Killeen developer Dick Young described the proposed NRP project as a “terrible slippery slope.”
“I think it’s possibly the worst thing the City of Killeen could ever do,” Young said by telephone on Tuesday, with respect to the 75-year tax abatement, noting the increased tax burden this will place on both himself and other Killeen residents for police, fire and other services.
Young said that apartments are built all the time in Killeen, but none of the developers for those projects have ever been offered a 75-year tax abatement. He said he feels a 10- to 20-year abatement should be the most offered.
“I don’t think the city should be in the rental housing business,” he said, adding that he thinks the program will be approved.
Young also indicated that if offered the 75 tax break he would open to the idea of taking advantage of it, and believes other developers would as well.
“Business sense tells me I might take advantage of it, but moral sense says I wouldn’t,” he said.
Joann Purser, wife of developer Gary Purser Jr., spoke specifically against the 75-year tax abatement at the Dec. 10 hearing, describing it, in ethical terms, as “a bad deal for the city.”
“I think to offer it to anybody is the wrong thing to do,” she said on Monday. “I am for five years incentive to attract housing or grocery shopping, for the betterment of the north side of Killeen. Anything above that is financial suicide for the city.”
The 75-year tax break was also noted at Tuesday’s workshop. Councilmember Ken Wilkerson touched on the impact the tax break would have on the Killeen Independent School District and other local municipalities.
“That is a major concern,” Wilkerson said.
Related to the tax-exempt nature of the project, Councilmember Mellisa Brown asked if materials purchased for the completion of the project would be exempt from sales tax. Briggs replied that in fact they would
The council also discussed the 100 units of the project which would be adaptable for changes made, via the Americans with Disabilities Act, such as counters which can be adjusted for tenants with disabilities.
Also at the workshop, the council:
Considered a resolution to amend the city’s future land use map to rezone four lots, located at 5011 Cunningham, to a “General Residential” designation
Heard a briefing on Silver Sneakers program
Considered a memorandum/resolution authorizing the purchase of 12 canopies for the City of Killeen Parks Systems from Playgrounds Solutions of texas
Considered one confirming the city manager’s annual evaluation and pay increase
Considered one ordering a general election to be held May 1, to elect a district council member for each of the four districts
Approved a motion to move the public hearing on rezoning the property at 1900 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. where the proposed NRP development would be located, to the Jan. 12 meeting.
