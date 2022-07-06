The Killeen Public Library stated in a news release Wednesday they will have professional children’s entertainers each Thursday in July as part of its Summer Reading Club.
The performances will be held at the Killeen Arts & Activity Center, 801 North 4th St., in the Performing Arts Auditorium from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays in July.
The scheduled performers are:
July 7: A Play on Swords (pirates!)
July 14: Sue Young, bilingual songs & stories
July 21: Lucas Miller, the Singing Zoologist
July 28: Brett Roberts, children’s comedian
“Both the Main Library, at 205 East Church Avenue, and the Copper Mountain branch library, at 300 South W.S. Young Drive, have planned activities almost every day of the week for all ages groups, including book clubs, movies, coloring, crafts and more,” the news release said.
For more information, visit one of the libraries or go to www.KilleenTexas.gov/Libraries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.