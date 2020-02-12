The Killeen Public Library is extending its hours, according to a news release from Hilary Shine, the executive director of communications for the city.
The new hours are as follows:
Main Library:
Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (previously 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
Copper Mountain Branch Library:
Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (previously 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
Both libraries are closed on Sunday.
The Main Library is at 205 E. Church Avenue in downtown Killeen. Copper Mountain Branch Library is at 3000 S. WS Young Drive.
More information about Killeen Public Library and online service links are available at KilleenTexas.gov/Libraries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.