Kids and families took the day off and went golfing at the Killeen Public Library Sunday afternoon.
A mini-golf event was held at the library’s main branch on 205 East Church Street from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The event was free and indoors so participant could stay nice and cool during yet another hot weekend. All library services were unavailable during the event.
Golfers moved their ball through custom built obstacles featuring stuffed animals, tiny turtles and other hazards throughout the library.
In recent times, the library has had a hard time during the pandemic, like most libraries nationally. Sunday’s mini golf event was an example of what Russell Bolton is doing throughout the country, to keep libraries up and running. Bolton set up the course himself in the library. One course was decorated with tons of stuffed animals that golfers could win if they got a hole-in-one. Bolton has been to numerous libraries in other Texas towns, and even East of the Mississippi. He himself is from Massachusetts, where libraries were also hit hard, he said.
But the Killeen Public Library, which was shut down during the height of the pandemic, has managed to stay open for a little over a year now. and with school season approaching, it’s important to have such a resource for the community.
“I would like to have tutoring services here,” Director of Library Services Deanna Frazee said Sunday. “We’d offer them from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.”
The library has been known to host events throughout the week, but because of the recent rise of COVID cases, most of those, such as weekly storytime, are postponed. But, there are still a plethora of other events for young ones and the community to enjoy that are being hosted by the library.
AUG. 28
Children’s concert with Lucas Miller, the Singing Zoologist at 2 p.m. This will be held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center in the Special Events Room. (www.singingzoologist.com).
Tipsy Jigsaw puzzles and games. Must be 21 or over to attend. Cash bar. This event will be held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
SEPT. 11
Spanish language children’s concert with Canciones Raises y Alas. This event will be held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center in the Special Events Room at 2 p.m.. (https://www.cancionesraicesyalas.com/)
SEPT. 18
Children’s program with comedy magician John O’Bryant. This event will be held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center in the Special Events Room at 2 p.m. (http://www.johnobryant.com/)
Tipsy Jigsaw from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. (See description from Aug. 28.)
