The Killeen Public Library will be teeing off at its inaugural mini golf event set for this weekend.
Families can come to the main branch, 205 East Church Ave., and make their way through a custom built golf course Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
A news release from the library said Thursday, a course will be set up inside of the library. Players can hit the ball between the legs of stuffed giraffes, dodge tiny turtles and more creative hazards.
All regular library services will be unavailable during this event.
The library has hosted regular events during the week, but due to the spike in COVID cases, those weekly events are on the back burner.
“We do not have any regularly scheduled events at the moment, but we hope to bring back the weekly story times in September or October. We are watching the COVID-19 numbers and will make a decision soon,” Director of Library Services Deanna Frazee said Thursday.
For now, Frazee said to go to city’s website calendar, as well as our Library Facebook Page to keep updated on happenings at the library: https://bit.ly/3lzItQE
There are already numerous events planned throughout this month and September. You can find them listed below:
AUG. 28
Children’s concert with Lucas Miller, the Singing Zoologist at 2 p.m. This will be held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center in the Special Events Room. (www.singingzoologist.com).
Tipsy Jigsaw puzzles and games. Must be 21 or over to attend. Cash bar. This event will be held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
SEPT. 11
Spanish language children’s concert with Canciones Raises y Alas. This event will be held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center in the Special Events Room at 2 p.m.. (https://www.cancionesraicesyalas.com/)
SEPT. 18
Children’s program with comedy magician John O’Bryant. This event will be held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center in the Special Events Room at 2 p.m. (http://www.johnobryant.com/)
Tipsy Jigsaw from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. (See description from Aug. 28.)
Also, Frazee mentioned that on Sept. 18-19, the Killeen Convention & Visitors Bureau will be sponsoring Bricks Killeen, a Celebration of LEGO in the KCCC ballrooms. It will be open to the public from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sat. and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sun. This event is free to the public. (www.brickskilleen.com)
