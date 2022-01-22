As temperatures are expected to increase in the days ahead, rain chances are also increasing for the Killeen area on Monday. Friday afternoon’s projections from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth indicate a 70% chance of rain Monday.
Following a few consecutive days with frigid overnight temperatures, it appears there will be a bit of a reprieve, with high temperatures expected to reach as high as the mid-50s and low-60s for much of the week.
Overnight lows are projected to fluctuate, however, with lows projected in the mid-40s and low-30s.
According to data from the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, the highest temperature recorded on its hourly updates Friday was 46 degrees.
Killeen has opened up a warming center the last three evenings and will do so again from 6 p.m. this evening to 8 a.m. Sunday at Moss Rose Community Center, 1103 E. Ave. E.
Dinner will be served at 6 p.m.
If no one is utilizing the center by 11:30 p.m., it will close, city officials said.
Projected high and low temperatures this week are:
Today: 52, 31
Sunday: 61, 43
Monday: 55, 40
Tuesday: 56, 31
Wednesday: 49, 32
Thursday: 56, 34
