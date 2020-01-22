Temperatures in the Killeen area are expected to remain in the 50s and low 60s after today's rain moves through the area. There are also some decent rain chances this weekend, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Today the high temperature could hit just 53 degrees while the low temperature could hit 46 degrees. It is currently raining in the Killeen area and rain chances are expected to drop down to 20% before midnight tonight.
Wednesday's rain chances will disappear by Thursday, making way for mostly sunny skies. The high temperature will reach 62 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop to 38 degrees.
The high temperature will rise to 65 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 42 degrees.
On Saturday the skies will be mostly clear with a high of 64 degrees. The low temperature will drop to 50 degrees overnight. There is a 30% chance of rain Saturday night.
There is a 30% chance of rain during the day Sunday. The high temperature on Sunday is expected to be 64 degrees. The low temperature could drop to 48 degrees.
On Monday the high temperature will be 70 degrees. The low temperature could reach 53 degrees.
