The consistent rain over the last month is scheduled to continue this week as chances are expected every day this week.
The chances start tonight at 30% before increasing to thunderstorm chances up to 70% on Wednesday.
Through Sunday, chances of rain and thunderstorms will vary between 20% and 70%, according to the National Weather Service website.
The total rainfall totals since the beginning of the year in the Killeen-Fort Hood area is around 9.06 inches. In May, the area has seen about 5.38 inches of rain and 2.15 inches of that rain came over the last week, according to Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Sanchez said that rain this week will be mostly off and on, and the severe concerns will be heavy rain and possible flash flooding.
She also said the area could see another 1 to 3 inches of rain this week.
The normal amount of rain for the area in the month of May is around 4.25 inches, according to Sanchez.
The average annual rainfall for Killeen is 32.83 inches, according to usclimatedata.com.
Over recent years, the Central Texas area hasn’t seen the amount of rain it normally does and because of that the area had been in a drought, but the rain since the beginning of the year has helped get Bell County out of a drought, according to Sanchez.
She added that the consistent rain could continue into mid June or later before the hot, dry Texas summer begins.
The temperatures through Sunday are as follows:
Tuesday: 80, 65
Wednesday: 78, 65
Thursday: 81, 66
Friday: 82, 67
Saturday: 79, 67
Sunday: 81, 69
